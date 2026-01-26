Dallas Cowboys Named Best Fit For Former First-Round LB in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason journey to improve the defense is underway, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker set to take over for Matt Eberflus, who was fired after the NFL regular season.

Dallas will now look to revamp the roster with talent that fits its new scheme, beginning in free agency and the 2026 NFL draft.

With the season winding down, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus named the best landing spots for the 10-highest-graded defenders set to hit the open market, with the Cowboys linked to a star linebacker on the rise.

Cameron predicted the Cowboys could address the position by pursuing former first-round pick Devin Bush, who revitalized his career with the Cleveland Browns over the past two seasons.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

"Bush revitalized his career in Cleveland. He took on an increased role in 2025 and posted a career-best 87.6 PFF overall grade, third best among qualifying linebackers this season. The 27-year-old linebacker has posted two consecutive seasons with PFF run-defense grades above 85.0, but he sets himself apart with a strong 80.4 PFF coverage grade, as well," Cameron wrote.

"The Cowboys have been known to take swings on former first-round picks, and Bush could be the next. Dallas ranked 28th in EPA per play allowed on designed runs and also surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry. Adding Bush to play alongside Logan Wilson, who was acquired at the trade deadline but didn't find his footing under now-fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, should net improvements to the group."

During the 2025 campaign, Bush recorded 125 total tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.

Bush's versatility would be a valuable asset for the Cowboys, who want to continue getting younger and add talented playmakers to the defense. Bush also comes at an affordable price, with Spotrac projecting a three-year, $26.6 million deal.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush celebrates with safety Rayshawn Jenkins after returning an interception for a touchdown | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

