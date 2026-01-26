Former Cowboys Star Foreshadowed Super Bowl Berth After Leaving Dallas
DeMarcus Lawrence had a bold claim after he left the Dallas Cowboys in free agency this offseason.
Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks and quickly claimed his new team could win the Super Bowl. He even said that wasn’t going to happen in Dallas, which isn’t an unfair assessment given their lack of playoff success since the 1990s.
MORE: New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Mock Draft Lands 'Plug-&-Play Starter,' Star EDGE
There was plenty of heat for these comments, with Lawrence even being called out by former teammate Micah Parsons, who took exception to Lawrence saying he wasn’t winning a title in Dallas.
“Dallas is my home… But I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there.” - Lawrence said this offseason.
Of course, Parsons ended up leaving Dallas as well, but he wasn’t the only one who thought Lawrence was out of his mind. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant told Lawrence they didn’t have the weapons on offense to win, despite their talented defense.
DeMarcus Lawrence gets the last laugh
While he might have been laughed at when making the comments, Lawrence is the one who gets to laugh last.
Seattle had a fantastic season, finishing the regular season with a record of 14-3, winning the NFC West and earning the No. 1 seed in the conference in the process. They then had to take on two division rivals in the playoffs, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Assistant Unfazed Despite Legitimate Interest From Titans
Seattle earned a spot in Super Bowl 60, where they will face the same team they took on back in Super Bowl XLIX, which infamously ended with Russell Wilson being picked off in the end zone, allowing New England to win 28-24.
It should be another great matchup between two well-coached teams. Lawrence, who already won a Rolex for getting to the Super Bowl, could emerge as a champion, which will be bittersweet for Cowboys fans to see.
