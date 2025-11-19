Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles Week 12 uniform matchup is NFL classic
The Dallas Cowboys will aim to keep the momentum rolling on Sunday afternoon when the team welcomes the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium for a Week 12 NFC East showdown.
It will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Eagles winning the first matchup, which opened the 2025-26 NFL season. Dallas had an opportunity to win the game, but the team was plagued by drops down the stretch.
With momentum in Dallas' corner, there is some hope that this weekend's meeting could be different.
One thing that will be different is the uniform matchup between the two teams. In the season opener, the Cowboys wore their primary whites while the Eagles wore their primary midnight green combo. This time, the game will feature one of the league's most classic uniform combos.
When the two teams face off, Dallas will once again wear its primary whites, but Philadelphia will be dressed to impress in the fan-favorite Kelly Green throwbacks.
That's a uniform matchup that's going to pop on TV.
Let's just hope the game is as impressive -- especially for the Cowboys.
Additional information for Sunday afternoon's NFC East clash can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Eagles -3.5 | O/U: 48.5
Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-185), Dallas Cowboys (+155)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
