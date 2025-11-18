Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys can turn tragedy into triumph for special season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the team can come together for a special season after rallying in the midst of tragedy during the bye week.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys entered Monday night's Week 11 finale against the Las Vegas Raiders with heavy hearts following the tragic death of Marshawn Kneeland just over a week ago, but they were able to come together and put on the team's most impressive performance of the season.

It was an all-around performance for Dallas, with the offense and defense both putting on a show.

For the first time, the Cowboys looked like a complete team, and it led to a 33-16 victory for Dallas despite being the team's first game in two weeks.

Following the game, Jon Machota of The Athletic asked Dak Prescott whether the team could use a victory like this to rally for a special season, and the star quarterback delivered a powerful response.

"“Yeah, why not? I’ve been saying that. I’ll probably keep saying that. Why not? And it’s more about that we’re in control, right? We’re in control. And life’s going to throw things at us and it threw us a hell of a curveball this past week," Prescott said. "How are we going to respond?

“That’s what I was telling the team. To have a testimony, you got to go through a test. And this is a big test to our brotherhood, who we are, and to this organization, to us individually. Let’s have pride, and let’s honor our brother. And if we can continue to do that, move forward, carrying that light and play the way that we did tonight, why not?"

Prescott has always been a leader, but this season he has truly shown just how much he means to the organization and his teammates. Every team has a "glue guy," which is the man who holds everyone together, and Prescott is proving to be just that.

Up next for the Cowboys is a big game against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, so it will be exciting to see if the team can keep the momentum rolling. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

