Cowboys-Raiders Manningcast guest list announced for Week 11

The Dallas Cowboys face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, with a special ManningCast broadcast featuring a star-studded guest list.

Josh Sanchez

Former President George W. Bush performs the coin toss as his wife Laura Bush looks on before a Dallas Cowboys game
Former President George W. Bush performs the coin toss as his wife Laura Bush looks on before a Dallas Cowboys game / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys made the trip to Sin City this weekend in advance of a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Monday night's primetime showdown will air on ABC and ESPN.

While the regular Monday Night Football broadcast crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be calling the game, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge and will be providing updates from the sideline.

If that's not your cup of tea, a ManningCast simulcast will be available, and now we know who will be on the guest light for tonight's action.

The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
The Monday Night Football logo on a television camera before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This week's ManningCast broadcast will feature former President George W. Bush, the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri, and Raiders legend Derek Carr throughout the night.

The order of appearance has not been confirmed.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to catch the action live can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5

