Cowboys-Raiders Manningcast guest list announced for Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys made the trip to Sin City this weekend in advance of a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Monday night's primetime showdown will air on ABC and ESPN.
While the regular Monday Night Football broadcast crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be calling the game, while Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge and will be providing updates from the sideline.
If that's not your cup of tea, a ManningCast simulcast will be available, and now we know who will be on the guest light for tonight's action.
This week's ManningCast broadcast will feature former President George W. Bush, the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri, and Raiders legend Derek Carr throughout the night.
The order of appearance has not been confirmed.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Raiders is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
All of the information you need to catch the action live can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
