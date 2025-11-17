3 best Cowboys player prop bets for Week 11 vs Raiders
After a week off, the Dallas Cowboys will be back in action on Monday Night Football, as they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
Their plan is to show off an improved defense thanks to two additions made during the NFL trade deadline, as well as some defenders returning from injury. The Cowboys hope this will be enough to end a two-game skid as they try to get back into the NFC playoff race.
There are plenty of reasons to tune in, but there are those who love to add to the excitement. That being said, let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on (odds via BetMGM).
Javonte Williams over 75 yards rushing (-155)
Javonte Williams has been everything Dallas hoped he could be when they signed him this offseason. He enters Week 11 with 716 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and 79.6 yards per game.
That makes his prop bet of more than 75 yards very intriguing. He has gone above this in six of nine games this season, although the Raiders are 15th in the NFL in run defense, so they might be able to contain him.
Dak Prescott over 250 passing yards (-175)
Dak Prescott started the season on fire, but has cooled off over the past two weeks. Still, he has 2,319 yards passing which is an average of 257.7 per game.
This week, the odds are -175 for him to top 250, which is the exact number he hit in Week 9 against Arizona. This week, he faces a suspect Las Vegas pass defense, which is what makes this a prop bet to watch.
Dallas Cowboys touchdown on first drive (+210)
Dallas has been very efficient on offense, coming into the week third in the league in points and yards. In this one, there are +210 odds for them to score a touchdown on the first drive, and that could happen considering they're facing a defense they should be able to exploit.
That said, it's been uncommon for Dallas to score a touchdown on their opening drive this season. In previous games, it's taken them a couple of drives to hit their stride, making this a challenging bet to follow.
