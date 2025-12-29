Cowboys-Giants Week 18 date, start time & TV info announced

The Dallas Cowboys have been officially eliminated from the NFL playoff race in Week 16, but there is still one game remaining in the season. The Cowboys will cap off a rollercoaster ride of a season in Week 18 when they travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants.

Leading up to the weekend, the date and kickoff time for the NFC East clash had not been announced, but we now know when the team will be taking the field.

The Cowboys at Giants game will air live on FOX, as part of a busy Sunday afternoon schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

In the first meeting between the two teams in Week 2, the Cowboys squeaked out a 40-37 win in overtime thanks to a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

While there is nothing left for the Cowboys to play for other than pride (and jobs for some players and coaches), it will be interesting to see what version of the team shows up.

All of the information you need for the Cowboys at Giants showdown can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online

Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.

Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.

