Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Cowboys' Week 11 MNF showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the Week 11 finale on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, with the team's NFL playoff hopes on life support.
There is hope that the activity at the NFL trade deadline and the return of some key defensive players from injured reserve could give the team the boost it needs for the second half of the season, but if it does not, Dallas will be looking to the NFL draft sooner rather than later.
Luckily for the Cowboys, the team holds two first-round picks which puts them in great position to bolster the roster and depth in a strong defensive draft class.
Entering Monday Night Football, the Cowboys would currently hold a top 15 and top 25 pick next spring, where plenty of defensive talent will be on the board.
The first of Dallas' two picks, which is their own, currently falls at No. 12 overall. The second pick, which was acquired in the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, falls at No. 24 overall.
That's a great position for the team to be in if the draft were to be held today.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare to wrap up another week of the 2025-26 regular season can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Week 11 MNF
- Tennessee (1-9)
- New York Giants (2-9)
- Cleveland (2-8)
- New Orleans (2-8)
- New York Jets (2-8)
- Las Vegas (2-7)
- Washington (3-8)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 3-7)
- Cincinnati (3-7)
- Arizona (3-7)
- Miami (4-7)
- Dallas (3-5-1)
- Minnesota (4-6)
- Baltimore (5-5)
- Kansas City (5-5)
- Houston (5-5)
- Carolina (6-5)
- Detroit (6-4)
- Tampa Bay (6-4)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 6-4)
- Pittsburgh (6-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)
- San Francisco (7-4)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 6-3-1)
- Chicago (7-3)
- Buffalo (7-3)
- Seattle (7-3)
- New York Jets (via Indianapolis - 8-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (8-2)
- New England (9-2)
- Philadelphia (8-2)
- Denver (9-2)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
