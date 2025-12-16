Cowboys' head coach offers clarity on confusing Trevon Diggs situation

The 2025 campaign hasn't been kind to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

In his first six games, Diggs totaled 18 tackles and one tackle for loss, failing to record a pass deflection or interception. Since then, he's battled a concussion and a knee injury that forced him onto IR.

The Cowboys opened Diggs' 21-day practice window in late November, and it appeared that he was trending towards playing on Sunday night against Minnesota.

The day before the game, Dallas ruled Diggs out. Clearly, the move didn't sit right with the two-time Pro Bowler.

"Going into the week, that was the plan, was for me to play. I was included in the game plan to play. Yesterday, I was told I wasn't playing, so that's why I thought that I was playing," Diggs said after the game. "It was a quick decision, I didn't know. I thought I was going to come out here and play, but they felt otherwise. That's just what it was."

Brian Schottenheimer: 'I'm Always Going To Have Real Conversations'

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the situation. Schottenheimer met with Diggs on Saturday to explain why the team didn't bring him back against the Vikings, though he didn't reveal those reasons publicly.

Regardless, Schottenheimer believes he made his point.

"Well, again, I think No. 1, Trevon and I sat down, and we had a very detailed conversation on Saturday," Schottenheimer said. "I told him not only the reasons why, but also the standards and expectations, so again, I’m always going to have real conversations."

"I would never not play a player and not explain to them why they weren’t going to play," Schottenheimer added. "I know he feels like he’s ready, but in our long conversation I thought I made it very clear. And so I’ll leave it at that."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Though Diggs has claimed he's healthy, this situation might be beyond injury at this point.

Dallas has to move Diggs to the active roster by Saturday or his season will be over. With three practices remaining to evaluate his status, is there still a chance he returns to the field?

"Absolutely. We know what a great player Trevon is. Again, at the end of the day, it's a three-week ramp-up, three-week process, for a reason, and we're going to use all three of those weeks," Schottenheimer said. "I don't think there's been many, I know none have come up in the first week, but absolutely he does."

The Cowboys have a big choice in their hands before the team hosts Los Angeles. If they don't activate Diggs, it could basically signal the conclusion of his tenure with the franchise.

