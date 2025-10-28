Cowboys on pace to make history for all the wrong reasons in major defensive category
It may sound extreme, but after the Dallas Cowboys' pitiful performance in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Week 9 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals has become vital.
The Cowboys' loss to the Broncos can be highlighted by a lot of things. Honestly, it was one of those games where nothing went right.
This team has survived on the back of an explosive offense. However, this past Sunday, that unit played what has been their worst game of the season. That leads to the discussion of the defense.
The Cowboys allowed 44 points in their Week 8 loss. This is a unit that has allowed over 20 points to be scored on them in every game this season. However, that isn't the stat that has everyone talking.
Jerry Jones felt that it was necessary to trade the team's best pass rusher in Micah Parsons, prior to the start of this season. Well, that move is backfiring in a big way.
Stats Don't Lie
A quick look at the sack numbers this season will show you that this unit is on pace to have one of the worst seasons in recent memory.
The Cowboys are tied with the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders this season with 15 sacks. I don't have to remind you that those two teams are at the bottom of the league. So, what does that tell you about the Cowboys?
When Parsons was traded, the message Jones wanted to exploit was that the move was going to help the run defense. A run defense that is currently giving up the fourth most rushing yards in the league. at 146 yards.
Fans aren't buying into the front office stories anymore. With each passing day, the Parsons deal looks worse. Jones better hope those draft picks he received make an impact soon.
