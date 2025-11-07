Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku having dominant start to career
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been the talk of the season for obvious reasons. Time and time again, they have proven to be one of the worst units in the league.
However, not everything has been bad within the unit. If you watched the team's primetime matchup with the Arizona Cardinals this past week, you may have noticed one defensive unit was playing their tails off.
That unit was the defensive line. It truly felt like the Cowboys' pass rush was in the backfield on every snap.
MORE: Fix for Cowboys' safety problem might have just fallen in their lap
One of the biggest reasons behind the strong play from the pass rush has been the play of rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.
In the loss to the Cardinals on Monday night, Ezeiruaku picked up his third sack of the season. The rookie was also in the backfield all game long.
It's been a strong start for the former Boston College star, and his numbers back it up. Per CowboysMuse, Ezeiruaku is tied for first in sacks, second in tackles for loss, and first in forced fumbles among all rookies in the league.
MORE: Cowboys' Logan Wilson fills desperate need on Dallas defense with playmaking skillset
Look Back At 2025 Draft
There were some notable names taken before Ezeiruaku in the 2025 NFL Draft. Two of the biggest being Mykel Williams, who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers, and Shemar Stewart, who was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ezeiruaku has more sacks than both of those top 20 picks combined this season. Calling a second-round pick a steal feels like a stretch.
MORE: Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
However, the Cowboys definitely won with the selection of Ezeiruaku.
The team has a bye week this weekend. But seeing Quinnen Williams on the interior defensive line may make Ezeiruaku's job a lot easier. That statement should strike fear into the hearts of the rest of the NFL.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Dallas Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media
Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries