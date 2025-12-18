Dallas Cowboys rookie given high grade for soul-snatching dominance

The Dallas Cowboys are one loss (or one win by the Philadelphia Eagles) from officially being eliminated from the NFL playoffs. That means all eyes will quickly turn toward the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas will have two selections in the opening round, which gives them hope for a quick turnaround. There should be plenty of faith among the fan base as well given the success they had in their most recent draft.

Dallas selected Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall, and while the pick wasn’t flashy, it’s been an absolute home run. Booker has been an instant difference-maker on the line and recently earned an A for his work from NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Dallas' top pick is on record stating his love of dominating opponents at the point of attack,” Brooks wrote.

“After watching Booker routinely snatch souls from defensive tackles over 60 minutes, I'm convinced the Alabama product is precisely what the Cowboys needed to re-establish their bully-ball tactics up front.”

Tyler Booker deserves every bit of praise he gets

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans spent the offseason dreaming of a playmaker for their offense, which led to shock when Booker was announced. Looking back now, it’s hard to imagine anyone being upset about Booker.

The Alabama product was a day one starter who has handled every test thrown his way. He’s faced off against elite defensive tackles, including Jalen Carter and Chris Jones, and more than held his own.

Booker is the 19th highest-rated guard according to PFF, with a 71.5 grade. He’s surrendered just 20 pressures and one sack on the season.

What’s most impressive is that he’s not even known for his pass protection. Instead, Booker is praised as a mauler in the run game, making his work in the passing game a pleasant surprise.

Dallas might have issues at tackle, but with Booker, Tyler Smith, and Cooper Beebe in the middle, they might have the best interior line in the league.

