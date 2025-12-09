Cowboys rookie secures notable place among NFL’s best first-year players
After taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were thrilled to see Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku on the board when they were back on the clock in Round 2.
Seen as a borderline first-round talent, Ezeiruaku was still available at No. 44 and became an instant contributor for the Cowboys. Through 13 games with five starts, Ezeiruaku has 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
His play has earned him plenty of praise, with Lauren Gray of PFF placing him fourth in the NFL among rookies through 14 weeks. Despite struggling against the Lions, Gray says Ezeiruaku remains one of the best overall rookies in the class.
"Despite the off night, the second-rounder still ranks in the top three among rookies in PFF run-defense (68.5) and pass-rush (69.1) grades. He is now tied for third at the position in tackles for loss or no gain as a run defender (nine) and has racked up 15 run stops this season," Gray wrote.
"Ezeiruaku sports a team-high 20.0% positively graded play rate, which ranks 11th among all edge defenders. His 9.1% negatively graded play rate is also a team best. As a pass rusher, Ezeiruaku leads the Cowboys in quarterback hits (11)."
Donovan Ezeiruaku is a building block for Dallas Cowboys' defense
Dallas hoped to pair Ezeiruaku with Micah Parsons, but that never happened thanks to Parsons' failed contract negotiations. With Parsons out, the Cowboys asked for more from Ezeirukau, who has proven to be a building block for this defense.
With better interior play following the addition of Quinnen Williams, Ezeiruaku has made more impact plays. Should Dallas find another young starting EDGE in the 2026 NFL draft, their defense could look vastly different, with Ezeiruaku as one of the focal points.
