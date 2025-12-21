Dallas Cowboys make unusual offensive line shakeup for Week 16 vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final stretch of the regular season officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention, and will be making some lineup changes due to injury.

Ahead of the team's home finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, warmups showed a reshuffling of the deck along the offensive line.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys will be moving All-Pro guard Tyler Smith to left tackle, due to injuries to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas, who has been starting in Guyton's place.

With Smith moving to tackle, TJ Bass will be getting the call at left guard.

"Based on pregame warmups, Tyler Smith is starting at left tackle instead of Nate Thomas, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury," Archer wrote on X. "It’s Smith’s first start at left tackle since Week 6 last year vs. Detroit. He started 16 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2022. TJ Bass to LG."

It will be interesting to see how the last-minute shakeup impacts the offensive line and whether the unit will be able to keep Dak Prescott's uniform clean on Sunday afternoon.

This season, Smith has started 13 games and has played 98 percent of the team's snaps. He has just two holding penalties and three false starts throughout the year.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 21

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 49.5 (Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

