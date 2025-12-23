Cowboys' Cooper Beebe rips Chargers' social media team for censored video

Dallas Cowboys starting center Cooper Beebe isn't happy with the Los Angeles Chargers following the Week 16 loss in the team's home finale, but it has nothing to do with the result of the game.

Following the game, the Chargers released a Mic'd Up video that censored an exchange between Beebe and Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Beebe can be seen and heard making a call at the line of scrimmage, but the video censors the word which left Beebe's call up for imagination. Henley claims in the video that Beebe called him a "bad word," before saying it was "karma" that a penalty was called.

However, Beebe took to social media to clarify what he said, making it clear that he did not use any offensive language, while calling out the Chargers' social media team.

"Literally said 'R Hole?'" Beebe wrote on X in a since-deleted tweet. "That's our call vs. Abby front. Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS, [Chargers]."

To be clear, the Chargers never claimed Beebe used any racist language, but censoring the phrase did leave things open for interpretation, so Beebe felt it was important to clear up what he said during the game.

The Chargers have also deleted their tweet, but hopefully there was also an apology to Beebe for the confusion.

Beebe The Anchor

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind center Cooper Beebe for the snap against the Cleveland Browns | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Beebe entered his rookie season competing for the job in training camp despite never playing the position during his time in college at Kansas State. He immediately impressed the coaching staff and was inserted into the starting lineup, instantly becoming a fan favorite.

Beebe is also familiar with the new Cowboys offensive line coach, Conor Riley, who coached him at Kansas State. When Beebe was drafted by Dallas, Riley knew that he would be an immediate star.

"I've told numerous people, based on his mental makeup – which is the thing that allowed him to play so early, allowed him to play so many different positions – he understood conceptually what we were doing offensively," he told the team's official website.

"There is no concern from a cerebral point of him adjusting to that particular position. I know he's going to be able to handle it because he prepares like a professional, and he has the ability to see things before they happen from a defensive structure. His entire approach to the game is phenomenal."

Since joining the Cowboys, Beebe has appeared in 25 games with 25 starts.

