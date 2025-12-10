Cowboys-Vikings announcer pairing & assignment for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys return to action in Week 15 for a high-stakes game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is no stranger to primetime, especially when the team's NFL playoff hopes are on the line.

Entering Sunday night's game, the Cowboys are solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings.

The Cowboys also sit just 1.5 games back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the race for the NFC East crown, so the Cowboys must dig deep and find a way to win out.

If the Cowboys can build momentum for a late postseason push, they will be a dangerous opponent for anyone in the NFC -- especially if the team gets healthy.

Sideline reporter Melissa Stark conducts an interview after a game between the Green Bay packers and Pittsburgh Steelers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary will be on the call, while Melissa Stark provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader performs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online

A general view of the Sunday Night Football logo at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

Peacock Premium costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year, while the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus is $16.99/month or $169.99/year. If you have the $7.99/month Select Tier, you will need to upgrade your plan in order to watch live sports.

Peacock's sports library includes Sunday Night Football and select games throughout the season, Premier League soccer, Olympics coverage, Big Ten college sports, WWE, Golf, Motorsports, and so much more.

