Latest Trevon Diggs injury update provided by Jerry Jones for Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys enter the final four weeks of the NFL regular season with high stakes each and every week, as the season and the team's playoff hopes hang in the balance.

Dallas did receive some great news on Monday night with the path to the NFC East title re-opening, but the Cowboys will still need to take care of business of their own to keep the path to the postseason open.

One player who can help the Cowboys at a major area of need is All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is hoping to return to action after spending time on injured reserve.

MORE: 'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes after Eagles MNF loss

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday to discuss Diggs' health and whether he will be able to suit up for Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jones appears to be optimistic.

"If he’s ready to go, has a week of practice - and we got lot of eyes on him – if he likes what he sees, feels, if we like what we see about putting him out there, (he will be active)," Jones said.

Diggs has been dealing with a nagging knee injury which landed him on injured reserve. There was some hope he would return last week against the Lions, but ultimately was unable to take the field.

With how poor the Cowboys' secondary has performed throughout the season, getting Diggs in the lineup would help everyone in a big way. Currently, the Cowboys rank 30th in the league in pass defense, so getting back to full strength for the team's crucial stretch would provide much-needed help.

MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands team elite RB, star EDGE

Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 14 games returns Cowboys to top 15

Cowboys' Dak Prescott gets NFL MVP endorsement from unexpected source