Cowboys must let 2024 leading WR walk in free agency, commit to breakout star

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make moving forward. While Dallas remains in the hunt for an NFL playoff berth, there is also an eye on the future of the roster. Owner Jerry Jones has shown he isn't afraid to make bold moves that appear unpopular in the moment, such as dealing Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.

There weren't many positives to take out of the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday night, especially on defense. However, one bright spot in the outing was second-year wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.

The trending pass-catcher put together a breakout performance, recording a career-high nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. The bulk of Flournoy's work came after CeeDee Lamb exited the game in the third quarter.

Following Lamb's injury, Flourney caught seven passes for 110 yards, including a 42-yard score that kept the Cowboys within reach in the final frame.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy celebrates with George Pickens after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Really proud of Flournoy," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after the game.

Flourney's rise could put the future of a former third-round pick in jeopardy with free agency only a few months away.

Flourney Locked In, Jalen Tolbert Out In Dallas?

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Cowboys selected fourth-year wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tolbert had the most productive season of his NFL career last year, catching 49 passes for 610 yards and leading the team with seven receiving touchdowns.

With the addition of George Pickens, Tolbert has taken a disappointing step back in 2025. He's only reeled in 25 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. To add to the inconsistency, Tolbert was inactive in the loss to Detroit despite being healthy.

Regardless of earning less playing time, Flourney has outperformed Tolbert on the stat sheet. He's also cheaper to retain.

Tolbert is in the final season of a four-year, $5.1 million rookie year deal. Meanwhile, Flournoy will be a bargain at $1.075 million in 2026, and he'll be a restricted free agent in 2027. This is a call that wouldn't come as a surprise in Dallas, considering the trajectory of the two players.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Flourney still needs to establish himself from week to week, but two 100+ yard outings with the receivers currently on the roster are nothing to scoff at. On the season, he's appeared in 12 games and made two starts. Flourney has caught 42 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, slotting in as the fourth-leading pass-catcher on the team.

For now, Flourney is focused on the task ahead and getting Dallas back in the win column.

"Really just want to shout out God because the opportunity came. CeeDee going down, it's just we still want to win," Flournoy said on Thursday night. "At the end of the game, we're coming out, wanting to win, want to win the Super Bowl. So it's just me wanting to win. Nothing I did, it was just me going out there playing hard, physical."

"Not sweet, it's bitter. I did all that to win. None of them stats really impressed me," Flournoy added. "I really just want to go out there, play with these guys, have fun, and just win. Next week I'm coming out fast, physical, and just reattacking, so I'm excited for next week."

The Dallas Cowboys return to action against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 14. The home game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

