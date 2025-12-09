NFC East power rankings: Eagles’ free fall gives Cowboys renewed hope

The Dallas Cowboys seemed dead in the water after losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, but then something went their way.

After getting nearly no help for their playoff positioning on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football. That gives Dallas plenty of hope with four games left to play.

As we enter Week 15, let’s take a look at how the action from this past week impacts the Cowboys’ division with our latest NFC East power rankings.

MORE: Updated Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff picture after Eagles' Week 14 collapse

4. New York Giants (2-11)

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The New York Giants had a bye week, but actually received some good news. With the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints winning, New York has the No. 1 pick right now.

MORE: Stephen Jones raves about the Dallas Cowboys’ newest breakout star

Teams will never try to lose on purpose, but getting the top pick might be the only way they can turn things around.

3. Washington Commanders (3-10)

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Injuries continue to be the story for Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders. One year after making the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders have just three wins and might not get another victory this year.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-5)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are falling apart. The defending champions have lost three in a row, starting with the Cowboys defeating them in Week 12.

They’ve gone from fighting for the No. 1 seed in the conference to hoping to fend off the Cowboys. They have the lead now, but with four games to play, anything can happen.

1. Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1)

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey celebrates with center Brock Hoffman after making a field goal. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Cowboys had all the momentum heading into Week 14, but saw it all come to an end when they laid an egg against the Detroit Lions.

MORE: CeeDee Lamb gets optimistic concussion update from Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas struggled with ball control, discipline on defense, and coverage on special teams. The only true positive to build on from this loss was Brandon Aubrey's continued excellence. Doom and gloom set in following the loss, but then the Eagles opened the door again.

Despite stumbling in Week 14, Dallas is the better team at this point, and could steal the division if they win out.

