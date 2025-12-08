Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys have had a few extra days to reflect on Thursday night's Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, which delivered a brutal hit to the team's NFL playoff hopes.

However, the team is hanging on by a thread and still has a backdoor path into the postseason by swooping in to steal the NFC East.

Dallas returns to the field on Sunday, December 14, for Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, in a must-win game to save the team's season. Luckily for the Cowboys, the oddsmakers are showing some confidence in the team despite its setback.

Entering Week 15, the Cowboys are solid six-point favorites over the visiting Vikings, with the over/under set for 48.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you want to avoid the spread and wager on the moneyline, the Cowboys are -290 favorites with the Vikings at +235. That means you would have to risk $290 on Dallas to win for a $100 return, while a $100 wager on the Vikings would net you $235.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBA and Peacock.

NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast team of Mike Tirico on play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary will be on the call, while Melissa Stark provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

How To Live Stream Sunday Night Football Online

Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: I got you covered! The pay-per-view will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

