Pro Bowler's embarrassing Cowboys fashion diss may have cursed Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have their playoff lives on the line headed into Week 15 after a primetime loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fortunately for Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles are keeping their heated rivals alive in the NFC East race following a third straight loss Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The losing streak started at AT&T Stadium in Week 12 after the Cowboys rallied from a 21-0 deficit to stun the Eagles in a 24-21 loss for Philadelphia.

And coincidentally enough, that comeback happened right after Eagles veteran defensive end and one-time Pro Bowler Brandon Graham lived up to the "rent free" allegations that constantly get thrown back and forth between Cowboys and Eagles fans.

Brandon Graham's Anti-Cowboys Hat

While sitting courtside during a Philadelphia 76ers game on Nov. 17, Graham was spotted wearing a Cowboys hat with the star crossed out by a big red symbol.

Sure, the giant red cross-out symbol makes Graham's message clear, but it's certainly odd to have the team colors and logo of your biggest rival on your head, regardless of what's crossed out or not.

But since wearing that hat, the Eagles are 0-3, including the aforementioned loss to Dallas. Not a great look if you're Graham.

That said, the Eagles (8-5) still control their destiny toward winning the NFC East. Dallas (6-6-1) will need to win out and hope Philadelphia loses at least two games if the Cowboys are to have a shot at winning the NFC East.

The Cowboys will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 with hopes of starting a four-game winning streak to end the regular season.

