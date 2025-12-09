Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

The Dallas Cowboys entered December on a three-game winning streak and were considered by many to be the hottest team in the NFL. Unfortunately, that all went away in Week 14, when the team suffered a disappointing defeat to the Detroit Lions in primetime.

Dallas remains in the playoff picture, however, so there is still some hope of a postseason run.

Those chances increased on Monday night, when the Los Angeles Chargers helped the Cowboys by knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Now, as we gear up for another week, the Cowboys remain just 1.5 games back of first place in the NFC East.

But where do the Cowboys stand after the team's momentum came to a screeching halt? Well, it depends on who you ask.

A look around at the latest NFL power rankings from some of the top publications shows that the Cowboys are either in a stalement or starting their fall back after watching the team's three-game winning streak come to an end.

Let's take a look at what those around the NFL world are saying about the Cowboys as we gear up for Week 15.

This week's ranking: No. 15

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

"You can say the same about Baltimore as you can about the Cowboys: tucked underneath a moment defined by an inexcusably bad call are some even worse situational decisions, both in terms of clock management and play design. The Cowboys were hosed. But also hosed themselves."

The good news for Dallas is that the team is poised for a bounce-back performance against the struggling Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, which is another primetime time.

This week's ranking: No. 15

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

"With five interceptions and five forced fumbles, the Cowboys are on pace for 13 takeaways. They had 22 a season ago when the defense struggled statistically. In their three-year playoff run from 2022 to 2024, they had 34, 33 and 26 takeaways. The Cowboys rank 29th in turnover margin (minus-8) as well. The teams below them -- the Commanders, Vikings and Jets -- have won 11 games combined."

As Todd Archer points out, the team's defense has been holding the Cowboys back. It's disappointing, because the offense has been playing at an elite level, but they have yet to get the appropriate support.

This week's ranking: No. 18

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

"The Dallas Cowboys have been better at stopping the run since adding Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams. Unfortunately, their defense still isn't dependable against the pass, which was an obvious problem against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. If CeeDee Lamb doesn't miss extended time with concussion, the Cowboys are potent enough offensively to win out and finish with a 10-6-1 record. The Chargers, who will visit Dallas, loom as the only playoff-caliber challenger left on the schedule."

Of course, even if the Cowboys can win out and get to 10 wins, it may not be enough. The team will need some help from around the league if it wants to sneak into the postseason.

This week's ranking: No. 18

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

This is the first set of rankings this week in which the Cowboys have taken a step back, but with their performance against the Lions, it is understandable. Pointing out the two-touchdown score differential, however, doesn't tell the entire story of how close the game was in the fourth quarter.

"Only two teams this century have given up more points per drive than the Cowboys’ 2.74 this season. The 2024 Panthers and 2020 Lions each won five games because of it. This Dallas team has won six already because of how good its offense is, but it didn’t matter Thursday. The Cowboys posted 417 yards of offense and 25 first downs — and lost by two touchdowns."

This week's ranking: No. 18

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

"They aren't done yet, but the loss to Detroit was a major hit to their playoff hopes. They can't afford another."

CBS Sports' rankings give Dallas the biggest blow of the week, with the team coming out of Week 14 as one of the biggest losers in the league.

