Dream Cowboys Matt Eberflus replacement with ties to coaching staff becomes available
While the Dallas Cowboys claim it takes extensive time to evaluate a staff and make decisions, the rest of the NFL is making moves on Monday. Multiple head coaches are already being told their services are no longer needed, and one of the firings should be of interest to Dallas.
Jonathan Gannon was let go after three seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He finished 15-36, but despite the record, he’s still seen as a name to watch for any defensive coordinator openings.
Once the Cowboys finally evaluate their staff, they’re likely to part ways with Matt Eberflus, who coached one of the worst defenses in the league this year. Once they make that decision, Dallas has to kick the tires on Gannon, who has ties to the current staff.
Jonathan Gannon and Klayton Adams worked together for years
Klayton Adams, who is the offensive coordinator in Dallas, knows Gannon very well. The two worked together for two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Adams was an offensive line assistant while Gannon coached defensive backs.
Gannon left Indianapolis to join Nick Sirianni’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was the defensive coordinator. Once he was hired in Arizona, Gannon brought in Adams as his offensive line coach.
Gannon had quick success as a defensive coordinator
Gannon has just two years experience as a defensive coordinator, but he had success in a hurry. His defense in Philly was 10th in yardage in 2021 and improved to second in 2022. What should really entice the Cowboys is the fact that the Eagles were first in passing defense during his second season in the job.
Dallas needs someone who can turn the defense around in a hurry, and Gannon could be the right man for the job.
He even has someone on the staff who can vouch for him.
