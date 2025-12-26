Emmitt Smith's daughter shares Cowboys legend hilariously nailing TikTok dance trend

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith was in the holiday spirit on Christmas and decided to kick back and have some fun with the family.

Recently, there has been a dance trend going around the TikTok streets that carries the Pro Football Hall of Famer's name. It's appropriately named the "Emmitt Smith Dance Challenge," and it goes to the tune of the Migos hit song titled, you guessed it, "Emmitt Smith."

Familys rotate dance with a set of choreographed moves, before the dance ends with a handoff and striking the Heisman pose.

Emmitt and his children performed the routine to perfect, and his daughter, Skylar, shared the end result on TikTok. Emmitt and Skylar were joined by Smith's wife, Pat, and their other children, Rheagan and EJ.

Emmit Smith joins the latest tik tok trend 😆🔥 pic.twitter.com/dQNBaefZU2 — SSN - Dallas Cowboys (@SSN_Cowboys) December 26, 2025

Well done, Emmitt. And way to feed the people on Christmas.

The lyrics to the Migos song go, "Running with that sack, Emmitt Smith / Deuce-deuce pocket rocket, Emmitt Smith."

It just wouldn't have been complete if the legend himself didn't join in. And, luckily, those 56-year-old knees held up for the duration of the 11-second clip.

Skylar Smith studied at the University of Georgia Grady School of Journalism and Mass Communications. EJ, meanwhile, recently played for the No. 2-ranked Texas A&M Aggies, who were eliminated from the College Football Playoff by the Miami Hurricanes on December 20.

Dallas Cowboys former running back Emmitt Smith arrives during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Along with winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, Smith was a one-time Super Bowl MVP, 1993 NFL MVP, five-time All-Pro, 8-time Pro Bowler, and holds the NFL record for most career rushing yards (18,355) and most career rushing touchdowns (164).

Emmitt is truly a living legend.

