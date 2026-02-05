Former NFL QB Boldly Claims Cowboys Starting a Brand-New Super Bowl Window

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been to the Super Bowl in 30 years, but one former NFL quarterback believes they have a shot at getting back soon.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was recently asked about Dallas, specifically their championship viability. The question was if the Super Bowl window had closed for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and he said not only does he believe it's open, but that they are starting a brand new window.

"Absolutely not. I actually believe that Dallas is starting a brand new Super Bowl window. I honestly do. One, I truly appreciate Dak's ownership and candid comments, like the monkey is a real thing and he's aware of it. He's not running from it," Orlovsky said.

"I think if Dallas, this coming season, even right now, early February, if Dallas gets an average defense, they win 12 games next year. Their defense was historically bad. Worst defense we've seen in the NFL last year, maybe the last five seasons."

"I actually believe that Dallas is starting a brand-new Super Bowl window. I honestly do." – Dan Orlovsky on the Dallas Cowboys during ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LX pic.twitter.com/mHgtOqrPik — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2026

Orlovsky said they have several early picks in the NFL draft over the next few seasons, which will help them rebuild. He added that their front office has been much better in the draft than they get credit for, so there should be some faith there.

Dak Prescott is the reason to believe in the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The primary reason he believes in the Cowboys, however, is the performance of Prescott. Orlovsky said he's going to start a second chapter in his career, similar to other quarterbacks who have been in the league for 10-plus seasons.

"I think Prescott is going to start a second chapter in his career in the way that we've seen some of the quarterbacks that are in their 10th-plus season go into. I'm not going to say Matthew Stafford-like, but I do think we can see that. I expect it to be in Dallas and not elsewhere. I honestly believe the Cowboys will get back to Super Bowl relevancy very quickly, and that Super Bowl window is very much so going to be open 2026 and beyond."

Dallas made some big changes to their coaching staff, beginning with the hiring of Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. If Parker can get that unit on track, the Cowboys would be able to go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFL.

