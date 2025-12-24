New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas

Anyone who has watched the Dallas Cowboys during the season knows how desperately the team needs to improve on defense if it wants to develop into a contender anytime in the near future. It could all start by making a change at defensive coordinator, with Matt Eberflus appearing to be on thin ice.

With the Cowboys officially eliminated from NFL playoff contention, they can turn their attention to the upcoming group of NFL draft prospects, where they could find players to immediately step into contributing roles.

Luckily for Dallas, the team has two first-round picks, so they can double dip in the spring.

MORE: Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 17

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently shared his newest mock draft for the holidays, with the Cowboys putting a heavy emphasis on the defensive side of the ball.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform in their Christmas costumes during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Edwards took the conventional approach by having the Cowboys address the glaring need opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku at EDGE, while adding a potential Trevon Diggs replacement with the second first-round selection.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the team's latest first-round projections can be seen below.

MORE: NFL Draft expert shares top EDGE prospects Cowboys should watch

Pick No. 13: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk blitzes against the Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the pick of Keldric Faulk would improve the pass rush, it also helps against the run, which is something the team would benefit from adding in a big way. Adding a well-rounded player at EDGE would help fill the void left by DeMarcus Lawrence, who made the Pro Bowl this season in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Long and powerful has been the profile of pass rushers in Dallas," Edwards noted. "Keldric Faulk is still a young prospect who can continue to develop in a place where DeMarcus Ware, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and others have roamed the halls."

This season, Faulk has recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and two sacks. A season ago, Faulk totaled 45 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, and seven sacks.

MORE: Cowboys' Dak Prescott makes bold claim following franchise's disappointing year

Pick No. 21 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Fans and pundits have been urging the Cowboys to get younger in the defensive backfield, and the 2026 draft will present a great opportunity with Clemson standout Avieon Terrell. Terrell has an NFL pedigree, with his brother, AJ Terrell, starring for the Atlanta Falcons.

Edwards wrote, "Dallas is nearing the point where it needs to turn the page on its incumbent cornerback room. Those investments have not paid off, as injuries have been a constant issue. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, would at least provide insurance at the position while also offering a fresh outlook on a deteriorating situation."

This season, Terrell has recorded 30 total tackles, nine passes defensed, five forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and three sacks. His physicality at cornerback would be a welcome addition to the squad.

Cowboys' latest Week 17 injury report downgrades rising star vs Commanders

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

3 Dallas Cowboys snubbed from the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl

3 teams that could target George Pickens if Cowboys let star WR walk

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history