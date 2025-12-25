Emmitt Smith voices faith in Dallas Cowboys future during Netflix Christmas game

The Dallas Cowboys are playing well on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders, especially on offense. Even with Dak Prescott's accuracy questionable to begin the game, the Cowboys jumped out to a big lead.

After going up 14-3, the Netflix broadcast brought in Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to discuss his former team. The three-time Super Bowl winner was complimentary of the direction of the franchise, despite their 6-8-1 record.

Smith said he felt like they were finally headed in the right direction, praising the way head coach Brian Schottenheimer has handled himself during his first season.

"For the first time in a long time, for me, I feel like we're heading in the right direction."

Smith said Schottenheimer has the ground game on the right track while adding that Prescott is playing as well as any quarterback in the NFL. He knows the defense has to get better, but if they can make some tweaks this offseason, the Cowboys might be dangerous in 2026.

Emmitt Smith has changed his tune on Coach Schotty

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Hiring Schottenheimer wasn't a popular move by Jerry Jones, and Smith was one of the more vocal opponents of the move. While on ESPN Radio, Smith said "next subject", before saying the hire "doesn't feel good."

“I have no reaction. I just don’t know what to say. I know we have to give the man a chance, and I’m willing to give him a chance, an opportunity to turn things around. However, if we don’t align our vision and commitment to that vision, I think we’re going to get a lot of things that we’ve seen in the past. And that doesn’t feel good.”

Smith was right that we needed to give Schottenheimer a chance, and the coach has done a good job winning people over. That being said, if he and the front office don't fix the defense this offseason, that feeling could change in a hurry.

