Emmitt Smith has message for George Pickens amid Cowboys contract standoff

One of the biggest story lines of the offseason is the future of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.

After a career year in his first campaign with the Cowboys, Pickens had the franchise tag placed on him earlier this offseason, and the belief was that he and Dallas might hammer out a long-term deal after that.

But, so far, things don't appear to be going smoothly at all and it is looking like Pickens might be forced to play out the entire season on the franchise tag, which will almost certainly leave him disgruntled.

One person who knows what Pickens is going through is Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, who had his own contract dispute with Jerry Jones in 1993.

Emmitt Smith's message to George Pickens

Hall of Fame member Emmitt Smith. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Smith spoke with Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News and offered up some advice for Pickens. Instead of possibly holding out or asking for a trade, Smith encouraged Pickens to play the year out on the tag.

"Take the one-year deal," Smith said after Hoyt revealed to him the $27 million price tag of Pickens' current pact.

Smith went on to basically say the grass isn't always greener on the other side. The Hall of Famer thinks Pickens' best chance to produce at a high level and be happy is in Dallas.

"And I'm telling you George: you're not going to go to too many places that's going to be like Dallas, or Texas," Smith said. "You can go to Florida somewhere: who down in Florida is going to throw you the football?"

"You're better at The Star. Look at The Star, see the facilities that we have, look at what you have the opportunity to build here," Smith said. "Come on. Think about life beyond the game."

What Cowboys should do with Pickens

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With contract talks having seemingly stalled based on what Jones said at the NFL owners' meetings, the chances of an extension are looking bleak.

The problem with Pickens playing on the franchise tag is that he is not going to be happy about it, and we've seen just how bad things can get with Pickens when he isn't happy. You need not look any further than his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There remains a strong possibility Pickens will hold out, or at the very least, he won't be on his best behavior like he was in 2025. That could cause a real strain in the locker room and that's not something the Cowboys can afford to have happen.

Pickens' value may never be higher than it is right now and Dallas should unload him via trade before the draft, assuming there are takers out there, which we would assume there are.

The Cowboys' offense doesn't need Pickens and Dallas can spend the money saved from getting rid of the franchise tag cost on replacing him and improving its biggest problem, the defense.