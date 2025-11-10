Father of Cowboys' rookie makes bold prediction before son's potential debut
The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, with two injured players potentially taking the field for the first time this year in Week 11.
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered a severe knee injury in Week 14 last season, is expected to make his return. He could be joined by rookie Shavon Revel Jr. who tore his knee late in the 2024 season while playing for East Carolina.
Both players would be welcome additions to a struggling defense. Overshown could provide a playmaker in the middle of the defense, and he proved last year that he can be a difference-maker.
As for Revel, the Cowboys don't know what they're going to get just yet. His father, however, says they're going to get a ballhawk. Shavon Revel Sr. entered the DLLS Cowboys chat and said his son will record an interception if he's targeted at least two times.
Shavon Revel Jr. could be a long-term option at CB for Dallas Cowboys
Revel had a solid career at ECU, and was on his way to a breakout campaign in 2024. He played in just three games due to injury, but recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in those appearances.
He was predicted to be an early second-round pick had he stayed healthy, making him a potential steal for the Cowboys. He could also be their long-term answer at cornerback, a position that's suddenly become a concern.
