Stephen Jones hints at 'quarterback' of Cowboys defense returning in Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys are coming out of the bye week with sights set on turning the season around in Week 11.
This begins with a road matchup in primetime against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.
And fortunately for the Cowboys, a notable face on defense could be nearing his return from injured reserve.
During an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones hinted at the possibility of safety Malik Hooker making his return to the field after suffering a toe injury in Week 4's tie with the Green Bay Packers that forced him to miss the past five games.
Stephen Jones Calls Malik Hooker's Potential Return "A Big Deal"
“Getting Hooker back is going to be a big deal,” Jones said. "He’s the quarterback back there, and he’ll make a big difference.”
Jones didn't guarantee that Hooker would be returning, but it certainly seems like he's trending in the right direction. Cowboys safeties Donovan Wilson, Juanyeh Thomas and Alijah Clark all missed Week 10's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as the room has had no shortage of injuries in recent weeks. Hooker's return would definitely be a welcome sight for Dallas.
In four games this season (all starts), Hooker has posted 20 total tackles (12 solo).
The Cowboys are also expected to have linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel available for their season debuts against the Raiders.
