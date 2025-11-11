Super Bowl champion claims Cowboys won Micah Parsons trade
This offseason was full of drama for the Dallas Cowboys, who were unable to come to terms on a long-term extension with Micah Parsons. That led to a blockbuster trade, with Parsons going to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Dallas then used one of those draft picks, as well as their own second-round selection in 2026, to land defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets. Following that move, the Cowboys are being criticized again, with claims they won't get enough back for giving up Parsons.
Not everyone agrees, however, including former Super Bowl winner T.J. Ward. A three-time Pro Bowler during his eight-year career, Ward says Parsons was a distraction which the Cowboys didn't need.
"The Cowboys won that trade," Ward said. "Micah, as talented as he is, he's a distraction. He's got too much going off the field.
Ward was asked by former teammate Aqib Talib if he was a distraction on their Denver defense. Ward said no, because Talib didn't have a podcast that openly discussed what the team needed to do. Talib defended Parsons, saying that's part of the new era, but Ward countered that it's not what teams need to win games.
What's the real reason the Dallas Cowboys won the trade?
The main reason Ward believes the Cowboys are better off, however, is the presence of Quinnen Williams. He said teams need a bully in the middle, which is what Williams gives them.
He stated that Parsons is someone who can win with athleticism, but he believes the edge is better when built after establishing the middle of the line.
Dallas is still looking for their star on the edge, but they have seen plenty of promise in rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku. As for the middle of the line, they suddenly have a surplus of talent with Williams joining Clark and Osa Odighizuwa.
Time will tell if this makes as much of a difference as Ward expects it to.
