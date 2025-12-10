There are just four games left in the 2025 season and whether or not the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs, they’re going to have some tough decisions to make this offseason.

That begins with figuring out which players they re-sign and which they let walk. The good news is that Dallas has already extended several players this season, including DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson, and Tyler Smith.

There are still others who have expiring contracts and have been key contributors this season. Here's a look at the top three Cowboys playing for an extension during the final four weeks of the season.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer steals show on Hard Knocks with 'Schotty Shiesty'

Brandon Aubrey, K

Dallas Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa congratulates kicker Brandon Aubrey after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As a restricted free agent, the Cowboys can match any deal offered to Brandon Aubrey. They shouldn't allow things to get that far, however, considering his importance to the team.

Aubrey has developed into the best kicker in the game, and gives Dallas the opportunity to score as long as they get to midfield. He's connected on 90.4 percent of his career attempts, and is 33-of-38 from beyond 50. He deserves a massive deal and it would be smart to lock him up early.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This one seems like an easy decision as well, but it might not be.

Javonte Williams signed a one-year deal for $3 million, which can increase to $3.5 million with incentives. The former Denver Broncos second-round pick has exceeded expectations, entering Week 15 with 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns.

MORE: Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul

This has been the best season of his career, but the Cowboys might believe they can find similar success in free agency next year should Williams seek a much larger contract. He's proven worthy of a pay raise, making this an interesting story to monitor.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after a two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Much like Williams, George Pickens has given Dallas more than they could have hoped for in 2025. He's set career highs for receptions (78), yardage (1,179), and touchdowns (8). Despite this, some critics say the Cowboys shouldn't keep him around, especially after his performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer have come to Pickens' defense, saying he's been everything they expect him to be. That said, he has four weeks to prove the Detroit game is the anomaly. If so, he's going to be in line for a massive new deal, whether that be in Dallas, or elsewhere.

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

NFC East power rankings: Eagles’ free fall gives Cowboys renewed hope

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

New Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands son of Super Bowl champ, Trevon Diggs replacement

'Excited' Jerry Jones discusses Cowboys' NFL playoff hopes