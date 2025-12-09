Cowboys' latest NFC East title odds highlight massive hurdle entering Week 15

The Dallas Cowboys may not control their own destiny entering the final stretch of the regular season, but they still have a path to the NFL Playoffs that didn't appear likely a month ago.

As we prepare to turn the page to Week 14, the Cowboys remain just 1.5 games back in the race for the NFC East crown. Dallas has a favorite schedule in the final four weeks, while the Eagles face a legitimate contender in the Buffalo Bills.

Despite that, the oddsmakers firmly believe it will be Philadelphia representing the division in the postseason.

Following the Eagles' Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team's odds to win the NFC East increased, but there is still a massive hurdle ahead.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cowboys are still major underdogs in the NFC East at +750. while the Eagles are overwhelming -1000 favorites. That means a $100 bet on Dallas would land you a big $750 payday, while you would need to risk a whopping $1,000 on the Eagles for a mere $100 return.

While the odds are not in their favor, there is still an opportunity for Dallas to run with that would allow them to ride another winning streak into playoffs if the team can find it's groove.

Remaining games for the Cowboys and Eagles in the regular season can be seen below, with Dallas games highlighted in bold.

Remaining games in Eagles-Cowboys race for first

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, December 14 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 15: Minnesota Vikings @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 14 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock

Week 16: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders | Saturday, December 20 | 5:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 16: Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys | Sunday, December 21 | 1:00 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders | Thursday, December 25 | 1:00 p.m. ET | Netflix

Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles @ Buffalo Bills | Sunday, December 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

Week 18: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, January 4 | FLEX GAME

