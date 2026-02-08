NFL Insider Says Cowboys Could Tag-and-Trade Star WR George Pickens

News broke on Saturday that the Dallas Cowboys were planning to use the franchise tag on George Pickens, preventing him from testing free agency.

On Sunday, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport discussed Pickens' future, and while he said the Cowboys have great confidence in Pickens, he said there's no guarantee he will return to Dallas in 2026.

While speaking on The Insiders, Rapoport said that Dallas has shown a willingness to trade star players, which is what happened with Micah Parsons in 2025. He said for that reason, Pickens could be used in a "tag-and-trade" deal, allowing Dallas to add more firepower in the NFL draft.

"Dallas Cowboys have great confidence in George Pickens, their star receiver. Had a breakout season for Dallas after they traded for him. This offseason, he is set to be a free agent. Obviously, the Cowboys are going to franchise tag him, something we've known for quite some time. But that doesn't necessarily mean that George Pickens is going to stay in Dallas," Rapoport said.

"My understanding is that a tag-and-trade scenario is considered to be a possibility for Dallas. And actually, the value would make some sense here. Traded for him for a third-round pick. Maybe, let's say, they could get a second round or just throwing something out there, for instance. That would be really good value for Dallas. Another team would then be able to lock Pickens up on a long-term deal, give him the security that he wants. The Cowboys have shown a willingness to trade their star players for significant draft pick compensation."

Would the Cowboys actually trade George Pickens?

Trading away Pickens feels like a counterproductive move for a team that believes they can be legit contenders.

The Cowboys' offense was elite with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb catching passes from Dak Prescott. Getting rid of Pickens would weaken the offense, which would put even more pressure on Jerry Jones and company to fix their porous defense.

That's why making a deal work would be the ideal move, but with David Mulugheta (who was Micah Parsons' agent) representing Pickens, it's impossible to predict how this will go.

