Cowboys Reporter Draws Ire of CeeDee Lamb for Dropping Government Name
In this story:
CeeDee Lamb is one of several Dallas Cowboys enjoying the Pro Bowl in San Francisco this week.
What he didn’t enjoy, however, was an interaction with Dallas reporter Clarence Hill, who dropped Lamb’s government name when speaking with him.
MORE: Cowboys Defender Named Early Breakout Candidate for 2026 Season
During the DLLS Cowboys podcast, Jeff Cavanaugh said Lamb walked up to their booth at the Pro Bowl and just stared at the camera for a couple of seconds before walking away. It was then noted that Lamb was upset with Hill for using his full name. Hill laughed about the interaction, while saying Lamb called him “The Feds” for referring to him as Cedarian.
Cavanaugh then accused Hill of costing them the chance to speak with Lamb for dropping the full name.
For those wondering, the full government name for the Dallas wideout is Cedarian DeLeon Lamb, but he only prefers to be called CeeDee.
CeeDee Lamb has been a superstar for Dallas Cowboys
A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, Lamb just recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards. In six years, he now has 571 receptions for 7,416 yards and 41 touchdowns.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey Contract Update is Great News for Fans
He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024. This season, he earned his fifth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, proving to be one of the league’s premier wideouts.
Cowboys need to work to keep Lamb’s running mate under contract
Lamb isn’t the only Dallas wide receiver at the Pro Bowl this week. He’s joined in San Francisco by George Pickens, who led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.
MORE: Dak Prescott Won't Hesitate to Have Role in George Pickens Contract Talks
Pickens is set for free agency and the Cowboys would like to keep him around, but it won’t be easy given his performance during his lone season in Dallas.
That said, the Cowboys must find a way to keep this duo together, given the issues it causes opposing defensive coordinators.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency
Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'
3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar
Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT
George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall
Meet Brenley Herrera: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader 2025 Rookie
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.