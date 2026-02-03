Cowboys Reporter Draws Ire of CeeDee Lamb for Dropping Government Name

CeeDee Lamb is one of several Dallas Cowboys enjoying the Pro Bowl in San Francisco this week.

What he didn’t enjoy, however, was an interaction with Dallas reporter Clarence Hill, who dropped Lamb’s government name when speaking with him.

During the DLLS Cowboys podcast, Jeff Cavanaugh said Lamb walked up to their booth at the Pro Bowl and just stared at the camera for a couple of seconds before walking away. It was then noted that Lamb was upset with Hill for using his full name. Hill laughed about the interaction, while saying Lamb called him “The Feds” for referring to him as Cedarian.

CeeDee Lamb called @clarencehilljr 'The Feds' because he called him by his government name 😂



We apologize, Cedarian DeLeon Lamb. https://t.co/5BzRobd8wV pic.twitter.com/3ihvydxjdI — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 3, 2026

Cavanaugh then accused Hill of costing them the chance to speak with Lamb for dropping the full name.

For those wondering, the full government name for the Dallas wideout is Cedarian DeLeon Lamb, but he only prefers to be called CeeDee.

CeeDee Lamb has been a superstar for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma, Lamb just recorded his fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards. In six years, he now has 571 receptions for 7,416 yards and 41 touchdowns.

He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 and Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024. This season, he earned his fifth consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl, proving to be one of the league’s premier wideouts.

Cowboys need to work to keep Lamb’s running mate under contract

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lamb isn’t the only Dallas wide receiver at the Pro Bowl this week. He’s joined in San Francisco by George Pickens, who led the team with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Pickens is set for free agency and the Cowboys would like to keep him around, but it won’t be easy given his performance during his lone season in Dallas.

That said, the Cowboys must find a way to keep this duo together, given the issues it causes opposing defensive coordinators.

