Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin gets flowers from Jerry Jones for season-saving play

The Dallas Cowboys capped off November on a high note, with a clutch Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The win extended Dallas' winning streak to three games.

It was another impressive performance from the team on both sides of the ball, with stars like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb getting a majority of the praise.

But there was one player who was not only the unsung hero who saved the day for Dallas, but he may have saved the season: KaVontae Turpin.

The Cowboys were driving when Pickens fumbled the ball in the middle of a seas of Chiefs defenders, when Turpin came flying out of nowhere to jump on the ball. Brandon Aubrey went on to kick the game-clinching field on the following play en route to a 31-28 win.

The 5-foot-9, 153-pound Turpin came up big in the game's most crucial moment.

Following the win, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke about the clutch play from the speedy receiver, calling it "as big a play as I’ve seen in years," while raving about Turpin's effort.

"That fumble recovery is as big a play as I’ve seen in years,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "I’m telling you, everything about Turpin was showing up in that. He has the courage of a lion; I’ve never seen more courage. Boy, he will go up in there, as we all know.

"It was like breathing. He just instantaneously went to recover the football, had all the motion, all the quickness to get in there. It was one of the biggest plays I’ve seen us have."

That is the type of effort you can't teach, and it's the type of effort the team is going to need moving forward into December as it looks to keep the momentum rolling.

Up next for Dallas is a primetime NFC showdown with the Detroit Lions on December 4, kicking off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions, Week 14 TV & viewing info

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at AT&T Stadium | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 54.5

