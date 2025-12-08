Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Sunday's Week 14 games returns Cowboys to top 15

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing setback on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season, so the team enjoyed Sunday's full slate of games from home.

Following Dallas' loss to the Detroit Lions, the team's playoff hopes are on life support, and they will need a lot of help along the way.

One of the first bits of help the Cowboys can get is on Monday Night Football to wrap up the week, with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles pull off the win, the Cowboys' postseason hopes take a brutal blow, while a Chargers win leaves the backdoor open in the NFC East.

If the Chargers don't give Dallas the assist, it will likely be time to look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys hold two first-round picks.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will have an opportunity to reload the roster on the defensive side of the ball, where the team's biggest weaknesses remain.

Entering Monday Night Football, Dallas currently sits with the No. 15 overall and No. 28 overall picks, while the division rival New York Giants took over control of the No. 1 overall pick.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys observe their bye week, via Tankatho.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Week 14's MNF

A sign sits beside the 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock outside of Acrisure Stadium | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York Giants (2-11) Las Vegas (2-11) Tennessee (2-11) Cleveland (3-10) New Orleans (3-10) Washington (3-10) New York Jets (3-10) Arizona (3-10) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 4-9) Cincinnati (4-9) Minnesota (5-8) Miami (6-7) Baltimore (6-7) Kansas City (6-7) Dallas (6-6-1) Carolina (7-6) Detroit (8-5) New York Jets (via Indianapolis - 8-5) Pittsburgh (7-6) Tampa Bay (7-6) Houston (8-5) Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) Philadelphia (8-4) Chicago (9-4) Buffalo (9-4) San Francisco (9-4) Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 9-3) Dallas (via Green Bay - 9-3-1) Seattle (10-3) New England (11-2) Los Angeles Rams (10-3) Denver (11-2)

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

