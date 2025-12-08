Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, but pinning that loss on Dak Prescott would be unfair.

Despite playing without his starting left tackle, and losing star receiver CeeDee Lamb, Prescott put up 376 yards and pulled to within three points in the second half. Unfortunately, the defense couldn’t hold, and Dallas lost 44-30.

While Prescott would be the first to say he could have played better, he did all he could with what was going on around him. That’s why his latest grade from Bleacher Report feels slightly unfair.

Brent Sobleski said Prescott put up the numbers, but didn’t do enough in Week 14. For that reason, he gave Prescott a “C” in his weekly quarterback report card.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after 44-30 loss at Ford Field in Detroit | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

”Dak Prescott may have thrown for 376 yards, but it wasn't close to enough against the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys' offense didn't really get moving until late in the third quarter. By then, it was already too late,” Sobleski said.

“Prescott put up numbers even though he didn't have much of a chance behind an offense line missing left tackle Tyler Guyton. The Lions sacked Dallas' quarterback five times and hit him on 11 more occasions.”

Sobleski added that two interceptions didn’t help matters, but both those turnovers hit receivers in the hands. Prescott wasn’t perfect, but he made far fewer mistakes than many other players, which is why this grade feels harsh.

Cowboys playing Dak Prescott out of MVP conversation

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Entering the showdown with the Lions, Prescott was gaining steam as a potential MVP candidate. Had they pulled off a fourth consecutive win, he might have become the favorite.

That’s not the case, however, with the loss dropping him down the list of candidates. Again, this has more to do with the team around him than his performance as Prescott has been on fire all season.

That hasn’t been the case on defense as their continued struggles are taking him out of the race.

