Jerry Jones Reveals Dallas Cowboys Legend He Credits For Hall of Fame Nod

Love him or hate him, Jerry Jones has had plenty of success as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite their current Super Bowl drought, Jones can still boast that he won three Lombardi Trophies. He's also enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work.

According to Jones, none of that happens without Michael Irvin. While speaking with TMZ during a Fanatics Super Bowl party, Jones said Irvin is the one who set the mentality for his team, claiming he wouldn't have a gold jacket if not for Irvin.

"Let me say this, what I'm for is for whatever Michael Irvin is for. I have a gold jacket. I wouldn't have the gold jacket had Michael Irvin not played for the Cowboys, in a manner of speaking," Jones said.

"To be involved and be around the winning mentality or that winning physicality, when Michael says it, I listen."

Michael Irvin was special during his career

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Irvin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Irvin was a dominant superstar during his career with the Cowboys, as well as during his tenure with the Miami Hurricanes.

After winning a National Championship in 1987 with Jimmy Johnson, Irvin went on to help Dallas win three titles. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receiving yards in 1991.

What really stood out, however, was his desire to win. Irvin had plenty of moments to remember, but his signature game was in the 1992 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. Irvin hauled in 11 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, helping Dallas earn their first trip to the Super Bowl with Jones as the owner.

Irvin followed that up with six catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' blowout win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII. He also had five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns in their Super Bowl XXVIII win over Buffalo.

Irvin was known as "The Playmaker," and Jones still remembers how much he meant to their success.

