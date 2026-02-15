Ex-Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Admits Crucial Mistake With Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been one of the best signal-callers in the NFL over the past few seasons, and his 2025 performance reminded everyone that he can play at an MVP level.

Unfortunately, last season was marred by a putrid defensive performance, but Prescott was doing his best to carry the team on his back.

While the 2026 season is months away, Prescott has been predicted to win the MVP award if he can continue playing at the level he showed this past season.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was recently discussing Prescott's success and admitted that he initially got his evaluation of the franchise quarterback wrong after he was drafted out of Mississippi State.

"I've often said this that I felt like I got the evaluation on Dak Prescott wrong because I felt like he was a quarterback who could be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 15 years," Garrett said. "My biggest thing was I thought his transition was going to take longer because he was a gun quarterback in college.

"We were going to play under center, and he was going to have to be able to do that as well as do the stuff that we're asking him to do in the gun. And I had seen other quarterbacks struggle with that transition. Well, you know the story. He loses his first game and then rattles off 11 straight wins. I don't know that I ever saw him being able to do that."

Garrett quickly learned that Prescott was capable of being a star NFL quarterback, because he attacked the transition from college to the pros better than he expected. Now, entering his 11th season as quarterback of the Cowboys, Prescott is playing as well as he ever has.

Last season, Prescott finished third in the league in passing yards (4,552) and fourth in passing touchdowns (30). His 70.2 QBR was also top five in the league.

If the Cowboys can retain George Pickens in the offseason, the Cowboys have a championship-caliber offense. And if the defense can take a step forward under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the team is in position for a major bounce-back year.

Let's just hope the defense can take the step forward and provide the offense with the support it needs to rack up the wins, and Prescott can continue to prove all of the doubters wrong.

