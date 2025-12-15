Dallas Cowboys finally make defensive change fans have begged for
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 15 with the best offense in the NFL this season, but their defense has been a different story. Dallas has had one of the worst defenses in the league, currently sitting at 29th in yards surrendered and 31st in points.
One of their biggest issues has been the lack of impact from the linebacker position. Kenneth Murray Jr., who was added in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, has been picked on by opposing offenses, and it's rarely worked in Dallas' favor.
His struggles led to the addition of Logan Wilson at the trade deadline, but Wilson hasn't seen the field as much as fans have hoped. Earlier this week, Jerry Jones suggested that could change, and that's proven to be the case. Before kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson was announced as the starter.
In a rotational role, Wilson has recorded 11 tackles in four games for Dallas. A former third-round pick from Wyoming, he's racked up more than 100 tackles four times in his career.
Logan Wilson starting isn't the only change on defense
In addition to Wilson taking over as the starter, with Murray rotating in, the Cowboys will see more out of DeMarvion Overshown this week as well.
The 2023 third-round pick has been working his way back from a severe knee injury suffered last December. He returned to action earlier than initially anticipated, but has been on a pitch count.
This weekend, the Cowboys said that won't be the case. Overshown is healthy enough that they've taken the reins off, and he said he's excited to "let it rip."
Dallas must win their final four games, and get some help, if they hope to make the playoffs. Making this change, while also getting more from Overshown, could be the key to making that run.
