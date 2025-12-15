Dallas Cowboys finally make defensive change fans have begged for

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 15 with the best offense in the NFL this season, but their defense has been a different story. Dallas has had one of the worst defenses in the league, currently sitting at 29th in yards surrendered and 31st in points.

One of their biggest issues has been the lack of impact from the linebacker position. Kenneth Murray Jr., who was added in a trade with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, has been picked on by opposing offenses, and it's rarely worked in Dallas' favor.

MORE: Trevon Diggs injury update leaves door open for Cowboys return

His struggles led to the addition of Logan Wilson at the trade deadline, but Wilson hasn't seen the field as much as fans have hoped. Earlier this week, Jerry Jones suggested that could change, and that's proven to be the case. Before kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings, Wilson was announced as the starter.

Logan Wilson and DeMarvion Overshown were announced as the starting linebackers for the Cowboys. Kenneth Murray Jr. will rotate in for the first time this season. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 15, 2025

In a rotational role, Wilson has recorded 11 tackles in four games for Dallas. A former third-round pick from Wyoming, he's racked up more than 100 tackles four times in his career.

Logan Wilson starting isn't the only change on defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In addition to Wilson taking over as the starter, with Murray rotating in, the Cowboys will see more out of DeMarvion Overshown this week as well.

The 2023 third-round pick has been working his way back from a severe knee injury suffered last December. He returned to action earlier than initially anticipated, but has been on a pitch count.

MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom 'Fergy' jacket for big game

This weekend, the Cowboys said that won't be the case. Overshown is healthy enough that they've taken the reins off, and he said he's excited to "let it rip."

Dallas must win their final four games, and get some help, if they hope to make the playoffs. Making this change, while also getting more from Overshown, could be the key to making that run.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future