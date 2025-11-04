Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL trade deadline tracker, latest news & rumors
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is here, and there will be plenty of eyes on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as the action ramps up throughout the day. In typical Jerry fashion, he has been teasing moves for several weeks.
From saying the team would be "open for business" to claiming a trade was already done on Monday night without revealing any information, Jones has been keeping Cowboys fans on the edge of their seats.
Will "The Gambler" actually roll the dice, or is he just blowing smoke? The next few hours will be telling about whether the Cowboys' front office expects the team to turn things around, whether their looking forward to building for the future, or whether they plan to just phone it all in on 2025.
All of the latest Cowboys news and rumors for the trade deadline can be seen below.
Latest Dallas Cowboys NFL trade deadline news & rumors
UPDATE (7:50 a.m. ET): The Cowboys landed Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson for a seventh-round pick, according to Ian Rapoport. It's a major steal for the Cowboys' defense, which immediately gets a boost on the defensive side of the ball.
Wilson, who was a captain for the Bengals, has recorded at least 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons. Wilson's 11 interceptions over the past 5.5 seasons are the most among NFL middle linebackers.
UPDATE (5:00 a.m. ET): After initially claiming that the Cowboys had a trade done on Monday afternoon, Jones appeared to backtrack. However, he said the team's plans would not change despite a loss to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4.
This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest news and rumors as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
