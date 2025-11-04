New Cowboys LB Logan Wilson's nickname is perfect for new home
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones teased a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline during an interview on Monday afternoon, and he delivered bright and early on Tuesday morning with less than 12 hours to spare.
The Cowboys sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for star linebacker Logan Wilson, who was one of the team's captains for the 2025 season.
Wilson brings veteran experience and plenty of talent to a Dallas defense that is in desperate need of improvements on every level.
The 29-year-old Wilson also brings a nickname that is perfrect for his new home. Throughout his career, Wilson has had two prominent nicknames that stem from his college career at the University of Wyoming, where he was teammates with Buffalo Bills superstar and NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Along with being known as the "Governor of Wyoming," Wilson is fittingly known as "The Cowboy."
It looks like he's going to fit right in.
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4.
What Wilson Brings
Since joining the NFL as a third-round 2020 draft pick out of Wyoming, Wilson has played in 76 games with 65 starts. Wilson brings veteran experience and leadership to the field, and has been one of the Bengals' captains for the 2025 season.
Last season, Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals, but he missed the final six games of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
Despite playing in only 11 games, Wilson totaled 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Surpassing 100 tackles in 2024 extended Wilson's streak of 100+ tackles to four consecutive seasons.
Through the first two months of the 2025 campaign, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed.
