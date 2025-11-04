NFL analyst gives Cowboys brutal grade for Logan Wilson trade
Early on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made it official as they sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson.
A sixth-year pro out of Wisconsin, Wilson recently requested a trade after losing snaps to rookies Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight. Dallas reportedly showed interest since Wilson became available, finally pulling the trigger on the same day as the NFL trade deadline.
MORE: New Cowboys LB Logan Wilson's nickname is perfect for new home
This seems like a good deal for the Cowboys, who landed a three-down linebacker for a mere seventh-rounder. Considering they had two picks in that round, it feels like a move that has little risk and a potentially high payoff.
Not everyone is impressed, however. SI.com's Matt Verderame graded the move for Dallas, and gave them a D. He says the struggling franchise shouldn't be surrendering picks since one player won't make a difference. He also feels the salary for Wilson is on the high end.
"All that said, Dallas shouldn’t be giving up any draft capital. The Cowboys are 3–5–1, especially after losing at home on Monday night to the Cardinals. Dallas sits in purgatory, too talented to completely bottom out while also having far too many holes on its roster to legitimately compete for a playoff spot," Verderame wrote.
"Owner and general manager Jerry Jones can’t seem to commit to either direction. This offseason, he extended tight end Jake Ferguson on a four-year, $52 million deal. He also traded a third-round pick for receiver George Pickens before trading away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark."
Cowboys made this move with an eye on the future
Verderame makes a couple of solid points, especially when it comes to the lack of commitment from Jerry Jones. On one hand, he goes out and adds George Pickens to build an elite passing attack. On the other, he ships off Micah Parsons after contract negotiations didn't go exactly as he planned.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL trade deadline tracker, latest news & rumors
That said, it's hard to be too upset by this move. Dallas was unlikely to get anyone of significance with the pick they sent to Cincinnati, and they need starters in the worst way.
Wilson offers them a starting-caliber player, and he's under contract for two more years. Sure, the $6 million tag he carries isn't cheap, as Verderame pointed out, but it's not back-breaking either. That's why his grade seems a little harsh, but time will tell.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys' inexcusable Week 9 loss vs Cardinals
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Cardinals in Week 9
It's time to have a conversation about Brian Schottenheimer's job security
Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV
Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries