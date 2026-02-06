Cowboys Named Best Fit for Two-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have had a different 1,000-yard rusher in each of the past three seasons. Tony Pollard led the way with 1,005 yards in 2023, Rico Dowdle had 1,079 yards in 2024, and Javonte Williams gained 1,201.

Williams is a pending free agent, and while the Cowboys want him back, there's a chance they could once again be turning to a new back. This time, however, they could seek a reunion with one of their former backs.

MORE: Jerry Jones ‘Bust the Budget’ Slogan Suggests Cowboys Could Be Aggressive in 2026

PFF's Mason Cameron named the top fit for the five best free agent running backs and said Dallas is the ideal spot for Dowdle, who spent 2025 with the Carolina Panthers.

"With run-game mastermind Klayton Adams having great success in his first season as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator, it may be time for a reunion between Dowdle and his former team," Cameron wrote.

"Dowdle is at his best when running behind pull blocks. He generated 6.5 yards per attempt while ripping off nine runs of 10 or more yards on power, counter and pull-lead concepts in 2025, both of which placed him inside the top five among qualifying backs. He would be a perfect fit in Adams' power running game, as the Cowboys ran the fourth-most runs out of those three concepts."

Rico Dowdle showed continued growth in Carolina

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Dowdle's market was limited despite his performance in 2024, leading to a reserve role behind Chuba Hubbard. When Hubbard was injured, Dowdle exploded.

MORE: Cowboys Legend Darren Woodson Snubbed From Hall of Fame Once Again

He had 206 rushing yards in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins and 183 in Week 6 against the Cowboys. According to Cameron, he emerged as the fourth-highest PFF rushing grade (82.1) through Week 9, but his usage declined when Hubbard returned.

Dowdle finished the year with 1,076 yards and six touchdowns. He added 39 receptions for 297 yards and another touchdown, setting himself up for a nice payday this offseason.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT