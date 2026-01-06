Cowboy Roundup: How to clear $100M in cap space, Team makes 2 additions

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We made it through NFL Black Monday without a change of defensive coordinator, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer had hinted a decision could take some time.

Let's hope that the team doesn't drag its feet to the point where it misses out on some of the top candidates, because names like Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon are immediately available.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

While we wait to see what the coming days bring and whether the Cowboys will make a change, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

How to clear $100M in cap space

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Cowboys enter the offseason in a salary cap pinch, but over $100 million could be saved if the team can make some moves. By restructuring deals and releasing some veteran depth, the team can open up the space it needs to retain some key players and make big additions. InsideTheStar.com takes a closer look.

"When I pulled up the Cowboys’ 2026 cap situation, it didn’t look as rough as many think. Dallas is currently more than $30 million over the cap before any offseason moves. Here’s the part fans deserve to hear: this happens to every team that has good players. The cap always looks bad before it gets fixed. What separates contenders from pretenders is strategy, timing, and smart contract adjustments."

Cowboys make 2 additions

Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ahead of the official start to the offseason, the Cowboys have made two additions to the roster: one at wide receiver and one on the offensive line.

"The Cowboys have signed WR Parris Campbell and OL Nick Leverett, who were on the practice squad, to reserve/future deals today. More of such re-signings of practice squad players is expected tomorrow," ESPN's Todd Archer writes.

