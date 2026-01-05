The Dallas Cowboys ended the season on a sour note, falling to 7-9-1 with a loss to the division rival New York Giants. Now, the team turns to the NFL offseason, where plenty of difficult decisions will need to be made.

One of the main focuses for Dallas in the offseason will be addressing its glaring defensive issues, including deciding whether to part ways with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

In recent weeks, Eberflus' hot seat has reached an all-time high, and comments made by owner and general manager Jerry Jones seem to put the writing on the wall that Eberflus will be on the outs.

Of course, with Jerry Jones, you never know what last-minute decision he will make, so there is a possibility that Eberflus will return. But if the team does move on, the perfect defensive coordinator candidate became available on Sunday night.

The Atlanta Falcons acted quickly and fired head coach Raheem Morris. While Morris has struggled as a head coach in the league, his ability as a coordinator and defensive mind is undeniable.

Morris helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl after serving as a defensive quality control coach. Tampa Bay finished the year with the top-ranked defense. During Morris' second stint in Tampa Bay, he returned as defensive backs coach and took the secondary from No. 19 to No. 1 in his first year.

If Morris could bring that same magic to Dallas and improve the league-worst pass defense, it would immediately set the team up for more success moving into the future. But if the team wants an honest crack at landing Morris' services, they will need to act quickly because there will be an active market.

Jerry Jones loves to drag his feet, however, so let's hope the 2026 offseason brings a change in approach for the team.

