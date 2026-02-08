Cowboys Listed Among Teams That Should Pursue Trade For T.J. Watt

Dallas Cowboys fans still remember calling for T.J. Watt in the 2017 NFL draft. In need of a new pass-rusher, Watt was there for the taking at No. 28 overall.

Watt wasn't the pick, however, as the Cowboys took Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton. The front office and coaching staff defended this decision by saying Charlton had the right measurements and was a better scheme fit.

Of course, Charlton went on to become one of the biggest busts in recent memory, while Watt has recorded 115 sacks in nine seasons, leading the league three times, and winning one Defensive Player of the Year award.

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Cowboys can make up for that blunder this year, though. Rumors have been circulating that the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to trade Watt this offseason as they're rebuilding under former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Cowboys Named as Potential Suitor for T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt takes the field against the Buffalo Bills. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If moved, the 31-year-old Watt is expected to fetch a second-round pick. While the Cowboys don't have a Round 2 pick in 2026, they could look to trade future assets for Watt. They're even listed by Behind The Steel Curtain's Jarrett Bailey as one of five teams that should pursue Watt.

"We all know Jerry Jones would do it. And honestly, more power to him if he can turn Micah Parsons into Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, multiple first-round picks, and T.J. Watt," Bailey wrote.

"The Cowboys’ defense was a disaster in 2025. Landing Watt, along with another reliable edge rusher, would give them one of the best front fours in the NFL."

Dallas and Pittsburgh worked out a trade last season, with the Cowboys adding George Pickens for a third-round pick. Perhaps the two teams could work out another deal that would solve the pass-rushing woes in Dallas while also finally allowing fans to forgive the front office for passing on Watt nearly a decade ago.

