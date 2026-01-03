No decision yet, but Jerry Jones doubts Matt Eberflus per insider

With one game left to play, all eyes are on Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Hand-picked by Jerry Jones, Eberflus hasn't lived up to expectations in his current role. The Cowboys have surrendered a league-worst 477 points this season, leading to the expectation that Eberflus could be out of a job in the near future.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Week 18 expert pick roundup

It might seem like a foregone conclusion that Eberflus isn't returning in 2026, but NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero say no decision has been made. They do, however, state that Jerry Jones has expressed public disappointment, which casts plenty of doubt on Eberflus' future.

“Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly expressed public disappointment with the defense, casting doubt on the future of his hand-picked coordinator, Matt Eberflus. The focus remains on beating the Giants on Sunday in their last regular-season game and meetings about the future will begin on Monday. Those involved insist no decision has been made, but some changes to the defense are at least likely.”

From @RapSheet and @TomPelissero on the future of the #Cowboys defensive coaching staff:



“Owner Jerry Jones has repeatedly expressed public disappointment with the defense, casting doubt on the future of his hand-picked coordinator, Matt Eberflus. The focus remains on beating… https://t.co/ihpwlwkAOj pic.twitter.com/oj95hgASq8 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 3, 2026

Matt Eberflus has failed to adapt to his personnel

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arguably the worst thing about Eberflus' tenure as defensive coordinator is his inability to adapt to the talent at his disposal.

Eberflus has a roster without a premier pass rusher, yet he hasn't found a way to generate pressure. While other coordinators in similar situations have dialed up the heat with blitzes, Eberflus has continued to rush four players and play conservatively.

MORE: Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?

He also has multiple defensive backs known for their skill in man coverage. Rather than allow them to play in a role they're comfortable with, Eberflus has stubbornly stuck with the zone defense. In addition to their struggles with the scheme, the players on the back end have appeared confused throughout the year, leading to several big plays throughout the year.

That said, it's clear Eberflus isn't the right man for the job, and Jones would be best served moving on.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys' latest Week 18 injury report shows key playmakers make progress

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale