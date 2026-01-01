Cowboys' Matt Eberflus opens up on why things 'didn't work out' with Trevon Diggs

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys decided to end their relationship with former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs. His release came after a season full of discord between the player and the front office, which included Diggs being fined $500,000 for rehabbing his knee away from team facilities.

Diggs was claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers, where he will rejoin Micah Parsons, even though Parsons is currently on the IR. As for the team he leaves behind, the Cowboys are wishing him the best.

That includes defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who spoke about Diggs' departure on Thursday. Eberflus made it clear that performance was an issue, while stating "other elements" were also at play. Still, he said a fresh start is likely going to be good for Diggs.

"We wish him the best in Green Bay. Sometimes things don't work out performance-based, other elements, and sometimes when a guy gets a fresh start, it's good for him." - Eberflus on Diggs

Will a fresh start help Trevon Diggs?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Once a premier cornerback in the NFL, Diggs has struggled to find the same success he had in 2021 and 2022. After recording 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs developed into an all-around corner in 2022, leading to a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023.

Just two games into his new deal, Diggs suffered a torn ACL. He returned in 2024, but his knee never seemed quite right. That season also ended prematurely with another knee injury, which required surgery.

His decision to rehab the knee away from the team caused problems with the front office. Diggs also seemed upset over the departure of Parsons.

Even with all the "other elements," the true question is whether Diggs has anything left. During his eight games this year, he's been one of the least effective cornerbacks in the NFL. He hasn't moved well, leading to questions surrounding the health of his knee. If those concerns prove true, even a fresh start won't be enough for Diggs.

